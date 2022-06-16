ZCTU condemns Nazi- style abductions, arrests

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has condemned the surging “tide of violence, Nazi- style abductions and unjustified arrests” saying these developments send shivers at a time when the country is heading for elections next year.

The remarks follow the recent arrest of Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure in connection with the death of an ARTUZ member back in 2016.

After the death of the ARTUZ member back then, the magistrate court ruled out foul play following an inquest.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, ZCTU secretary general, Japhet Moyo expressed shock at the decision by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to resurrect the long forgotten case which took place six years ago.

“The ZCTU views this as a clear effort by the State to silence Comrade Masaraure who has been very vocal against human rights violations as well as his push for better working conditions for teachers.

“It is a fact that teachers are now incapacitated and can no longer render services because they are getting pittance as pay. The current salaries have reduced teachers to paupers and the once noble profession has been reduced to a joke,” he said.

Moyo said over the past years comrade Masaraure has been a victim of numerous arrests on flimsy reasons and recalled that in 2019 he was abducted from his home by seven masked and armed men who tortured and left him for dead.

The ZCTU leader strongly condemned the recent arrest , describing it as “premeditated” and meant “to instil fear” in trade unionists and the general public as he warned that such conduct earns Zimbabwe a pariah state tag.

Moyo also noted with serious concern and alarm the resurgence of violence in the country and singled out the recent “barbaric abduction and mutilation” of Moreblessing Ali and the subsequent violence that followed upon her being found dead, has sent shock waves across the country.

“The ZCTU condemns any violence, be it inter-party, intra-party or Gender-Based Violence. As the country prepares for the 2023 elections, these NAZI-style disappearances and abductions as well as violence are rearing their ugly heads again.

“We demand a thorough investigation on the latest abduction of Moreblessing Ali and those found guilty must be punished. We also demand an environment conducive for freedom of association and assembly where every Zimbabwean can discharge his or her duties without fear of being arrested, tortured or abducted,” he added.