ZCTU demands 11 urgent interventions for women

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has placed 11 demands which must be met by the government as a matter of urgency in respect of women’s rights in the country.

In her keynote speech to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day, ZCTU president, Florence Taruvinga said the occasion is of paramount importance as it allows taking stock of achievements made so far.

The Labour Movement called on the government and the rest of the world to accelerate their initiatives on achieving gender parity.

The ZCTU commemorated the event under the theme, “Empower Women and Girls for Economic Success: The Key to a Stronger Future.

“In Zimbabwe, empowered women can also help reduce poverty, increase economic growth and promote our sustainability as a nation. Therefore, on behalf of the working women, the ZCTU demands the following from our Government: Invest in Women through Economic Empowerment and ICT skills, Gender-responsive national budgeting that prioritises gender equality and inclusion and enforce the Rights of All Women, including those working in vulnerable sectors and digital spaces,” she said.

The labour movement called for enforcement of a culture of ZERO Tolerance to Gender Based Violence including Cyber Violence for A Violence Free Workplace, Ratification and Enforcement of ILO Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, national awareness and rehabilitation programs for abused women and girls.

The ZCTU also demanded free sanitary ware for women and girls; One day off per month for all women during the menstruation period, Respect and enforcement of Human and Trade Union Rights and an end to Child Abuse, Child Marriages and Drug Abuse.

Added Taruvinga, “The ZCTU demands a new social contract that prioritises equality, inclusion, peace and democracy.”