ZCTU to name and shame firms exposing workers to Covid-19 risks

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has threatened to name and shame local firms that are not sticking to Covid-19 regulations set by both government and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a statement, the country’s biggest trade union group, expressed concern over the rising number of workers who are being infected with Covid-19 while at their workplaces.

“There are companies that are hiding information regarding the state of affairs in their enterprises,” ZCTU secretary general Japhet Moyo said.

“The ZCTU and its affiliate unions will not hesitate to publicise such companies as well as discourage customers to visit companies with poor health safeguards.”

The trade union boss said while infections were confined to health sector workplaces before, the pandemic has since spread to almost every sector.

“This shows that most companies are not sticking to the prescribed Covid-19 prevention regulations.

“There is also a possibility that many infected people are roaming the streets undetected.

“There is need for the government to do more in terms of testing, contact tracing as well as isolation,” he said.

Moyo said workers have a right to down tools without notice if there were apparent health risks at their workplaces.

Concerns raised by the trade union group come as confirmed Covid-19 cases have soared to nearly 4 500 with over a hundred related deaths recorded since the outbreak in the country in March this year.