ZCTU urges Obadiah Moyo to resign over doctors’ strike

By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has urged Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo to step down because he has failed to find solutions to the doctors’ strike that is now running into its third month.

for the past two months leading to the total collapse of the country’s health care delivery system and the loss of many lives under his watch.

In a statement released Friday, ZCTU’s secretary general, Japhet Moyo said it is time for Moyo to admit he has failed.

“We observe with sadness that Zimbabwe’s public health system has deteriorated significantly under the stewardship of Obadiah Moyo.

“In real democracies, the minister should have resigned for failing to resolve this impasse. It is in this vein that we call upon Dr Obadiah Moyo to be man enough and call it quits,” the ZCTU secretary general said.

Moyo also urged government to find a lasting solution to the doctors concerns for avoidance of future recurrences.

He said the nation’s largest workers federation is greatly disturbed by the government’s lack of seriousness in resolving its dispute with the striking doctors causing untold suffering and unnecessary death of ordinary Zimbabweans.

The strike has paralysed operations at State-run hospitals and generally the health delivery system.

The ZCTU secretary bemoaned the fact that for the past 15 years, doctors have been striking consistently without meaningful solutions to their grievances. Government has instead resorted to strong-arm tactics according to Moyo including dismissals.

“Even President Emmerson Mnangangwa was quoted in the press warning the striking doctors that the government was aware of external forces propping up their illegal industrial action. This is a paranoid government that sees any genuine action as meant to topple it from power,” said Moyo.

Doctors have been on strike over poor working conditions, incapacitation and are also demanding their salaries to be indexed at the prevailing interbank rate. They are also demanding that government provides critical drugs.