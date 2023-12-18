ZEC accepts double CCC candidates for February 3 by-election

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is set to have double candidates in the upcoming by elections after the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) accepted nomination papers from both Nelson Chamisa and Sengezo Tshabangu camps.

The Nomination Court sat today to accept papers for candidates from Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Mkoba North, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, Seke and Goromonzi South constituencies. By-elections are set for February 3, 2024.

The seats became vacant after Gift Ostallos Siziba, Stephen Chatiza, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei, Admore Chivero, Mutasa Oliver and Chibaya Amos were recalled by self-imposed opposition Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu who cited they has ceased to be party members.

ZEC presiding officer Sithembiso Nkomo announced that only four candidates had successfully filed their nomination papers for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency seat.

“Assemble constituency candidates have been duly nominated. Nkomo Abraham Yona, Democratic Opposition Party, Siziba Gift CCC, Tembo Moreblessing CCC and Tshuma Joseph Zanu PF,” said Nkomo.

There are however concerns about the decision by CCC to field candidates under the opposition outfit after a High Court judgement barred CCC MPs from contesting under the party name during the December 9 by-elections.