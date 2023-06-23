ZEC announces 11 presidential candidates; says 10 were rejected

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has cleared 11 Presidential aspirants to contest in this year’s elections following the sitting of nomination court Wednesday.

The electoral body said the 11 had been successfully cleared to contest in the August 23 elections from the 21 who filed nomination papers.

In an interview with a local television Thursday night, ZEC Deputy Chairperson Rodney Kiwa said the other 10 were rejected for not paying the nomination fees or failing to secure enough nominations from registered voters.

A notable absentee from the list is Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) leader Chapman Robert Chapman who had indicated that he had successfully lodged his papers with ZEC.

RELATED:

Main politician opponents President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF) and Nelson Chamisa (CCC) had successful nominations; they will pit against Joseph Makamba Busha (FreeZim Congress), Lovemore Madhuku (NPA), Trust Chikohora(ZCPD), Saviour Kasukuwere (Independent), Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Douglas Mwonzora (MDC-T), Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC), Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC) and Wilson Harry Peter (DOP) are the confirmed Presidential candidates.

This is a major climb down on the number of presidential contestants from a record 23 that vied in 2018.

In this year’s election no female candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for Presidency.

Some aspiring candidates highlighted failure to raise the hefty US$20 000 nomination fees, opting to back out of the race.