ZEC appoints Tshabangu, eight others as Senators

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SELF-styled Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, and eight others have officially been appointed into Parliament.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Friday published General Notice 293 of 2024 in the Government Gazette notifying the public of the latest development, which comes courtesy of section 39(7)(a) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13).

Those elevated to Senate include, Lilian Mlilo, Phulu Kucaca Ivumile, Linda Sibanda, Collet Ndlovu, all from Bulawayo province; Maxwell Mdhluri from Manicaland province; Sam Chapfudza from Masvingo province; Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mumpande from Matabeleland North province.

The appointed Senators, who are expected to be sworn in next week, were nominated by CCC to fill vacancies in the Senate by virtue of section 120(1)(a) of the Constitution that occurred following the recall of incumbent members.

Also gazetted were women’s quota members who were nominated by the CCC party to fill the vacancies in the National Assembly by virtue of section 124(1)(b) and (c) of the Constitution that occurred following the recall of incumbent members, who have been appointed to the National Assembly with effect from Friday.

These are Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube and Sikhuphukile Dube from Bulawayo; and Sibongile Maphosa from Matabeleland South.