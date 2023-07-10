ZEC avails voters’ roll to CCC a month ahead of August general elections 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change has finally been availed with an electronic copy of the voters’ roll by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), with a month remaining until the August general elections.

The voters’ roll comes after months of litigation and lobbying by the opposition to be furnished with the final copy that will be used in next month’s elections.

CCC has been pressing ZEC on the neck over the voters’ roll which it argued needed verification before the August polls.

Opposition members like Allan ‘Rusty’ Markham have been in and out of courts pressuring ZEC to avail the voters’ roll.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed opposition had received the voters’ roll. She was however was quick to point out that the opposition candidates have not been furnished with constituency-based voters’ roll.

“After months of demands, litigation, and political pressure, the CCC has finally received a copy of the voters’ roll from ZEC. We’re yet to receive constituency & ward based voters’ rolls as stipulated by law. We continue to demand these from ZEC. Our elections directorate & technical experts are now analyzing the roll in light of the massive anomalies that came to light during inspection,” said Fadzayi Mahere.

CCC had been crying foul after anomalies were identified when ZEC opened a window for voters’ roll inspection.