ZEC Boss Chigumba Warns Against Political Violence, Skirts Zanu PF

By Sharleen Mohammed

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has warned political parties agaiinst engaging in violence but interestingly avoided mentioning the ruling Zanu PF party despite police identifying its members as being behind the recent upsurge of the vice.

In a statement released Thursday by the election management body after the killing of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter Mboneli Ncube in Kwekwe, Chigumba warned the actions could “negatively” affect electoral processes.

“ZEC is concerned over cases of politically motivated violence recently reported in the media and is saddened by the loss of life during a rally held in Kwekwe and extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” said Chigumba.

“The commission condemns and abhors in the strongest terms such acts of violence which have the effect of marrying and negatively impacting the electoral environment in the build-up to by-elections set for March 26, 2022.

“It is disheartening to note that such acts of violence are taking place notwithstanding the commission’s plea at a recently held Multi-Party Liaison meeting where political parties were advised to adhere to the political party’s code of conduct set out in the fourth schedule of the electoral act and their candidates made an undertaking to comply with them they submitted their nomination papers.”

Chigumba’s comments come hours after CCC vice president Tendai Biti’s home was also attacked by four alleged Zanu PF supporters who left his guard in a pool of blood, needing urgent medical attention.

Ncube on the other hand was killed while fleeing from identified Zanu PF youths who besieged Mbizo 4 shopping centre where opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was addressing to drum up support for his part’s midlands province candidates.