ZEC fails to condemn threats of violence against Chamisa; says never came across the statements

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has failed to condemn threats of political violence that were issued by members of Zanu PF against Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa and his family.

Responding to questions at a press conference held at ZEC headquarters Friday, the commissioner’s spokesperson Jasper Mangwana said the commission never came across the threats.

Zanu PF’s Abton Mashayanyika, in a video which went viral, said Chamisa must be killed.

Mangwana said the electoral body did not see the video, adding that ZEC had no jurisdiction in matters that involve political opponents issuing threats of violence.

“First of all, that video has not been brought to the attention of the commission. I think that is an issue that has to be dealt with by the republic police,” Mangwana said.

He added that, “For us to say this or that would definitely not be following what we call due process because whatever allegation has come, it has to be reported, it has to be investigated, court processes have to go through and something has to be done,” said Mangwana.

“We, as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, cannot comment on such speculation because it has not been brought to our attention, even by the stakeholders that are involved, so for us to comment, we will definitely not give you a correct answer.”

“However, as a commission, we do not promote violence, that is the reason why, whenever we engage, we say people must continue to engage each other in a peaceful manner because we know elections might have their own emotions, but these people should continue to campaign freely, peacefully,” concluded Mangwana.

A video of Mashayanyika has been making rounds on social media where he bluntly urged Zanu PF party supporters to kill the CCC leader, President Chamisa, his children and supporters.

There have been complaints by members of the opposition, who insist that Mashayanyika should be arrested.

This comes at a time two CCC lawmakers are currently locked in at Chikurubi Maximum Prison on allegations of inciting violence after they purportedly posted a video denouncing the murder of slain activist, Moreblessing Ali.