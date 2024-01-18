ZEC fails to pay data clerks for August 2023 elections

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is reportedly ignoring or neglecting payment of allowances to data capture clerks hired during the August 2023 harmonised elections.

The affected ZEC contractors were stationed in Hurungwe district in Mashonaland West province, and have since last year been frantically trying to engage district elections officer (DEO), Taona Pfunye, who has not helped matters by exhibiting arrogance.

“We have complaints against ZEC for non-payment of allowances for the work we did during the August elections. About 80% of members seconded to ZEC for the polls in Hurungwe district have not been paid.

“Complainants have raised the issue and have been told to complete numerous forms every time they speak out. I have visited the DEO’s office five times to no avail; many others have also gone to the ZEC office on numerous occasions without success,” a complainant who requested anonymity told NewZimbabwe.com.

The source says Pfunye has lately become aggressive and is using strong language against the affected individuals every time they ask about their outstanding allowances.

NewZimbabwe.com was shown screenshots of heated exchanges on a WhatsApp group created for the data capture clerks and the senior ZEC staffer.

“Pfunye has become very rude when contacted over the unpaid allowances. We have even contacted the provincial elections officer who professed ignorance and referred us back to Pfunye.

“We are now desperate as there seems no solution in sight. ZEC used and abused us.

“Slim hopes of getting paid that we had are fast fading since we no longer have anywhere to seek recourse in regards to our unpaid allowances,” said the disgruntled source.

Efforts to get comment from ZEC were fruitless by the time of publishing.