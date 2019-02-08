ZEC invasion: Komichi put to his defence, claims political victimisation

By Mary Taruvinga

MDC vice president Morgen Komichi has accused the State of selective prosecution in a case in which he is being accused of gate-crashing a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) command centre podium during the announcement of the July 30, 2018 presidential results.

The opposition top official is being tried for allegedly violating the country’s Electoral Act.

Komichi is said to have stormed the ZEC Command Centre at HICC in full view of local and international media when commissioners had taken a brief break, to trash the results that were being announced by the electoral authority.

He was Wednesday put to his defence after his application for discharge was dismissed by the presiding magistrate.

The ex-deputy minister of transport insisted he was innocent since he did not disturb any proceedings.

“I repeat my oath. The power of God must be seen, and justice must be done because I did not commit a crime,” Komichi told court.

“When I went to the podium, there were no ZEC commissioners on the stage. I was not alone there and I did not sit on the chairperson’s chair. I just wanted my views to be heard.

“There were a number of people at the podium, including a Zanu PF woman who nearly grabbed me by my neck. I did not disturb anyone.

“Even after my announcement, it took ZEC commissioners nearly an hour to come back to the podium and resume announcing the results.”

Komichi had been attached to ZEC as the chief election agent for the MDC Alliance.

He insisted that MDC president Nelson Chamisa’s votes were stolen and accused ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba of being a liar.

“The results were announced illegally and were fake. They were manufactured. That is why they were changed three times as they were not matching what Silaigwana (Utoile, ZEC CEO) was doing,” he added.

The opposition top official insisted he did not commit any offence as alleged by the State, saying his only crime was being an MDC member.

Komichi complained that other people, including the unidentified Zanu PF activist made the same announcement but were never bothered by authorities.