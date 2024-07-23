ZEC refuses to condemn army boss Sanyatwe’s command voting remarks

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has refused to publicly condemn army general Anselem Sanyatwe for suggesting the military could impose a command voting on Zimbabweans.

Lawyer Thabani Mpofu wrote to ZEC demanding that chairperson Priscilla Chigumba refute Sanyatwe’s remarks which he argues are unconstitutional.

In response ZEC Chief Election Officer Utoile Silaigwana said the matter does not fall under its purview, advising Mpofu to approach the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

“As I am sure you are well aware, the core function of the Commission is that of election management. While the obligation to implement provisions of the Electoral Act is that of the Commission, the investigation and prosecution of electoral offences created by the law does not fall within its remit.

“The investigation functions are constitutionally allocated to the Zimbabwe Republic Police while the power to institute criminal procedures lies with the National Prosecuting Authority.

“The Commission feels that it cannot condemn an alleged act of electoral malpractice pending proper investigation and conviction using the procedures prescribed by law,” read the letter.

RELATED:

A video of Sanyatwe surfaced on social media earlier this month, in which he told Zanu PF supporters that the ruling party will govern “until donkeys grow horns”.

In his remarks, Sanyatwe implied that the army would ensure that the Zanu PF government maintains power through command voting.

The utterances riled opposition members with observers raising concerns over the involvement of the army in politics.

The opposition has been urging the government to demilitarize institutions such as ZEC which they argue are staffed by army personnel to influence elections in favour of the ruling party.