ZEC says ready for 2023 elections; registers 6 million voters

By Anna Chibamu

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said its preparations for the July plebiscite are well on course with close to six million voters registered to date.

ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba was giving oral evidence to a joint thematic Committee on Peace and Security and the Justice Portfolio Parly Committee, Wednesday.

She told the committee that the electoral body is ready for the 2023 harmonised elections and had received adequate financing from the treasury.

“The commission is making strides to ensure that elections will be conducted peacefully in an environment that ensures that the will of the electorate is realised .

“It is satisfied that its preparations are well on course and is ready to discharge its mandate in accordance with the law,” she said.

Chigumba said voter registration will continue until two days after the proclamation date by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“To date, almost six million voters have been registered to vote. Anyone can register to vote or is at liberty to change their polling station until two days after proclamation by the President of the date of the election,” she added.

Chigumba also highlighted that inspection of the voters roll will take place after closing the voter registration process.

“Voter registration will continue in all the districts until two days after the proclamation for this year’s election but registration will go on as usual as it is a continuous process.

“We will only announce the number of voters who will be eligible to vote after all verification processes and inspection of the voters roll are done,” Chigumba added.

Chigumba could not give financial figures but said ZEC was well resourced by the treasury for the election which required $130 billion.

She added that treasury at times delayed disbursement of funds slowing down some processes.