ZEC to reprint ballot papers after High Court bars CCC candidates from contesting in Saturday’s by-election

By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has withdrawn 222 550 ballot papers which included names of eight Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) National Assembly candidates who have been barred from running by the High Court.

By-elections are slated for Saturday in Lobengula-Magwegwe, Binga North, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo South, Lupane East, Beitbridge West, Nketa, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Mabvuku-Tafara constituencies.

The former MPs barred from contesting in the polls are Prince Dubeko Sibanda, Vanya Bright Moyo, Nicola Jane Watson, Obert Manduna, Desmond Makaza, Pashor Raphael Sibanda, Erec Gono and Morgan Ncube.

The opposition candidates who were occupying the now vacant Parliament seats were in October recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s secretary general citing they had ceased to be CCC members.

Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi will remain on the ballot for the by-election of the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency after Tshabangu said that he erred in recalling him.

In a Statement ZEC chief election officer, Utoile Silaigwana said ZEC will comply with the court order.

“Kindly note that this will not affect the number of ballots to be printed and the number remains as notified in the notice published on 27 November 3023. The printer remains Printing and Minting Company,” said Silaigwana.

This is despite CCC filing an appeal at the Supreme Court Thursday seeking to overturn the High Court’s judgement.