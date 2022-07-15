ZEC: US$83 million set aside for delimitation exercises as 96 000 struck off voters’ roll

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has set aside US$83 million the delimitation of constituencies which commence this weekend.

The commission will embark on a ten-day voters’ roll inspection exercise from 17 to 26 July 2022.

Addressing the media Friday, ZEC spokesperson Jasper Mangwana said the funds will cater for the voters’ roll inspection and the delimitation exercise.

“The budget that has been set aside for the delimitation is a total of US$83 million, US$45 million being for voter inspection and US$38 million for the delimitation exercise,” he said.

“The budget will cater for the printing of the voters’ rolls, vehicle hire, stakeholder engagement, material acquisition, voter education and publicity and personnel welfare.

“We want to appreciate and thank the treasury for its support and commitment to the electoral processes in this country.”

Delimitation is a process is whereby the country is divided into constituencies and wards for the purposes of elections and it involves coming up with a minimum threshold of registered voters for each of the country’s 210 national assembly constituencies.

The delimitation process is done once every ten years and the last one was in 2008.

Mangwana also said ZEC has removed over 96,000 deceased persons from the voters’ roll to clean the document ahead of its delimitation exercise and the population that is available for inspection is 5 804 497.

“From November 2021 up to date, the commission has gazetted 96 284 deceased voters who have since been removed from the voters’ roll.

“The public should expect more such notices within the coming days,” he said.