ZEC Voter Registration Blitz Fails To Fly In First Week

By NewZimbabwe.com Reporters

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) voter registration blitz started on February 1 with very few numbers recorded at over a thousand stations dotted across the country.

The first phase of the programme ends on February 28.

NewZimbabwe.com gives you an update of how the programme is going in some of the country’s provinces.

MASVINGO – Clayton Shereni

IN Masvingo, the voter registration blitz commenced with members of the public citing shortages of identity cards as a major impediment for first time voters.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance has since approached the ZEC Masvingo office and Registry in an effort to find an amicable way of resolving the national identity documents issuance delay.

MASHONALAND WEST – James Muonwa

In Mashonaland West, the ZEC mobile voter registration exercise took a slow start with officials in Chinhoyi confirming that a few people were turning up to register per day.

Various registration centres set up in Chinhoyi visited by the NewZimbabwe.com newscrew on Saturday were deserted.

These included Sionia Primary, Chinhoyi Hall, Chirorodziva, Chinhoyi High 2, Chengetanai Old People’s Home, Chinhoyi Primary School, Rujeko Primary, Chikonohono Primary, Nemakonde High School, Chengaose shops, Chikonohono Hall and Mzari Clinic.

A snap survey at Murombedzi growth point indicated the mobile voter registration team was going around the centre registering vendors, among other residents.

The turnout at centres was poor owing to lack of publicity on the exercise.

Some residents however professed ignorance of the registration exercise which kicked off this week and runs until February 29, 2022.

MUTARE – Felix Matasva

In Mutare the exercise has also seen very few people coming out to take advantage of the ZEC initiative.

Most wards of the eastern border city have had low turn outs.

When NewZimbabwe.com visited Ward Six’s registration centre at Rujeko Primary in Dangamvura in the morning, the place was deserted with only polling officers and security officers manning the station lying idle.

A policewoman who was inside the centre was asleep with her head facing above the roof which was a sign that there was no activity.

“Very few people have come to register since Tuesday. Today we have not assisted anyone maybe it’s because we started this week and many people are still ignorant about the registration process here,” said another officer.

NewZimbabwe.com came across two female ZEC voter education officers who were informing residents in T-Section of the exercise.

Zororai Old People’s Home administrator, Gondai Condo told NewZimbabwe.com that about 11 elderly people from their home had managed to register.

A source at the Dangamvura station said only 18 people had been registered since the programme started.

BULAWAYO – Correspondent

The ZEC station at City Hall had very few people with New Zimbabwe. Com witnessing registration of less than 10 people over a 30 minute stay.

Those interviewed outside the council hall on whether they were registered or not indicated they will not be registering or voting as Zimbabwe’s elections were flawed.

“I am never going to vote in this country no matter what because I know that which party is going to win, they have done this before and they will do it again,” said one 19-year-old boy who only preferred to be called MaFra.

Khonzani Ncube (22) added: “Voting in this country is a waste of time, I voted in 2018 for the first time and my vote did not bring any difference anyways.”