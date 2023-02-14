ZEGU law faculty to participate in India’s largest moot court competition

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (Zegu) is set to represent Zimbabwe at the annual KK Luthra memorial moot court competitions after successfully completing the first round of qualifiers.

The competition which will include 60 other participants from all over the world including Oxford and Stanford universities will be held in India at the University of New Delhi from February 17 to 19.

In an interview, Zegu moot court coach, Nyasha Chiramba, said he was proud of the feat achieved by the law students at the institution.

This was Zegu’s first time participating in the competition and out of the 973 participants, the Zaoga institution emerged as one of two African countries to feature in the top ten finalists.

“We crafted our memorials and submitted them last year and we had to go for a pivotal round out of the 973 participants and we emerged in the top ten of the teams that will participate in India.

“I am proud as we are one of the top African teams in the top 60 teams that scored high points and selected to participate in this esteemed competition,” Chiramba said.

“We hope this group of youngsters will lift the trophy from the competition and make not only Zegu proud but the nation, region and continent at large,” the coach added.

One of the participants from the Zegu team, Tadiwanashe Chinyemba, said the institution’s representatives had more than five months to prepare and were feeling up to the task of taking on some of the best law faculties in the world.

“As a team we feel very excited to be part of the big event, it’s a very big opportunity for us considering how far we have reached so far and we wish to endeavour much into the competition and hopefully bring the trophy back home.

The Zegu team will consist of two other law students, Andrew Matyatya, and Tadiwa Chipunza.

The first competition was held online where different schools submitted a complete set of arguments from scenarios posed.

From the submissions, 60 universities were selected to physically participate in the next round in India.