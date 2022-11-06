Zemura keen to sign new Bournemouth contract; Zim star on paltry weekly wage of just £385

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BASED Warriors defender, Jordan Zemura has ended speculation on his future at English Premier League side Bournemouth after expressing his desire to sign a new long-term contract with the club.

The 22-year-old Zimbabwe international left-back’s contract will expire at the end of the season after the club exercised the option of extending the existing deal by another year at the start of the season.

Zemura had been in discussion with the English topflight side with the view of signing a new contract.

RELATED:

However, the talks were suspended after a change of leadership at the club after Las Vegas businessman, Bill Foley, completed his £150million takeover of Bournemouth, last month.

“I will see what the situation will cover with the new owners. I’m focusing on myself as a player firstly, and the club will need to focus on what it needs to do first,” Zemura said in an interview with BBC Radio Solent.

He added: “I’m not too worried about the takeover. I love this place and with everything going well, I have no reason to leave.”

Zemura believes his next contract will be the most significant in his career thus far.

“I’m 22, this will be my first serious contract and something I can’t rush. With my age, it’s something that I’m supposed to be sure of for the sake of my career.”

Zemura has so far made 10 appearances for Bournemouth in their first 12 matches in the Premier League so far this campaign, highlighting his importance at the Cherries.

Yet despite the England-born Zimbabwean star’s rise at the club, according to Spotrac, the Bournemouth player is one of the lowest-paid in the English Premier League.

Spotrac, which is the largest online sports team, and player contract resource on the internet recently revealed that Zemura was on a weekly wage of just £385.

This is in huge contrast with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah who are some of the best-paid players in world football, earning well over £300,000 per week.