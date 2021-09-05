Zemura Named Bournemouth’s August Player Of The Month

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Jordan Zemura has been voted the player of the month of August at English Championship side after an impressive start to the season.

The 21 year-old rising star was one of the tour nominees for the Player of the Month Award for August at the club alongside central midfielder Phillip Billing, striker Dominic Solanke and winger Jaidon Anthony.

After a 24 hour poll on the club’s social media accounts, the Bournemouth fans settled for the talented Zimbabwean after he secured the most votes, just edging three-goal star Solanke into second place while Anthony and Billing came third and fourth respectively among the fan vote.

The Warriors left-back made his first EFL league start of the season in the league opener against West Bromwich Albion and hasn’t looked back, starting each game since, contributing to two clean sheet and the Cherries’ unbeaten Championship start.

Zemura’s good form as been pivotal for the promotion chasing Cherries who are currently enjoying an unbeaten start to the English Championship with three draws and two wins in their first five matches.

The London-born Zimbabwean has not missed a minute of action in Bournemouth’ opening five games, ever since he was called in to fill the gap following Jack Stacey’s injury on the eve of the Championship season.

While Zemura has been in top form at his club, he was unfortunately barred from coming to represent his country in the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia because of the travel restrictions imposed by the UK government.

The versatile young defender who is comfortable at left back or in midfield is not part of the Zimbabwe national team which kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against South Africa on Friday.

Zemura will also be missing in action when the Warriors take on Ethiopia away on Tuesday after he was forced to withdraw from the national team squad as both Zimbabwe and Ethiopia on the UK Government’s red list for travel amid coronavirus restrictions