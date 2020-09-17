Zemura pledges Warriors allegiance after Bournemouth debut

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

England-born Zimbabwean defender, Jordan Zemura has vowed to play a crucial role for the Warriors after enjoying a memorable first team debut for Championship side Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old played 90 minutes and scored a crucial sudden death penalty as Championship side Bournemouth beat Premier League side Crystal Palace 11-10 after a nerve wrecking penalty shootout in a Carabao Cup second round tie.

Zemura has been receiving massive praise from Bournemouth supporters and neutrals on Twitter after putting on a solid performance on his senior debut to help his side book a date with giants Manchester City in the third round.

On the same day he managed to make his first team debut, Zemura revealed his delight at the prospect of representing the Zimbabwe Warriors in international football. He was born in England to Zimbabwean parents.

“The idea of playing for your country is surreal, it’s what you dream of when you’re a kid. Now I’m a bit older and the opportunity could arise I’m really excited, I’m still humble from how I’ve been raised by my family and they tell me not to think too much about something that hasn’t happened yet,” he said during an interview with the Bournemouth website.

He also revealed his desire to inspire the next generation of Zimbabwean players based both at home and in England.

“If I could pull on the shirt and represent Zimbabwe then I’d be thinking what I can achieve, how I can help and give another child in Zimbabwe the inspiration to see what can be done. They’re the next generation, and there is talent both there and in England with players who can represent Zimbabwe. Being at Bournemouth is such a big platform for me, and I want to inspire people and see the country do really well.”

Zemura joined Bournemouth in May 2019 after a successful trial, becoming a key player in Shaun Cooper’s under-21s side as well as being regularly invited to train with the first team.

Ahead of the current campaign, the 20-year-old came off the bench to play in both of the Cherries’ pre-season matches – away to Benfica and West Ham – before earning his maiden competitive chance from the off against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe international striker, Tino Kadewere was handed his first Ligue 1 start by French side Olympique Lyon, albeit in a losing cause on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old started ahead of Barcelona target Memphis Depay as Lyon lost 1-2 at Montpellier.

Elsewhere, England-based Warriors star, Marvelous Nakamba, started and lasted the entire match as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burton Albion in a Carabao Cup second round tie on Tuesday night.