Zemura relishing fresh challenge in Italy’s Serie A

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Jordan Zemura is relishing the opportunity to showcase his ability in the Serie A following his decision to dump English Premier League side in favour of a move to Italian topflight side Udinese.

The 23-year-old England-born Warriors star is set to become the first Zimbabwean to feature in the Serie A when the new season begins next month after joining Udinese on a free transfer late last season.

In an interview with Udinese’s official website, Zemura said the move was an opportunity for him to get out of his comfort zone in England and challenge himself to compete against the best players in Italy.

He has also been charmed by the warm reception he has received at his new club.

“Joining this fantastic club means a lot: playing against players in a difficult league, getting out of my comfort zone, in England, where I have lived all my life, to move to Italy, and obviously being able to learn the language and culture of Udine has been a great experience,” Zemura said.

“When I arrived in Udine I brought my mother, she was impressed with the stadium and the importance of the club. They welcomed us as if we were already part of the family; they made us feel at ease.”

Meanwhile, Zemura has wasted very little time in settling well at his new club after featuring during the club’s pre-season friendlies last week.

In fact, Udinese coach Andrea Sottil revealed his intention to switch the versatile Warriors player from his usual role as a left back to a right winger after being impressed by his attacking ability.

The Zimbabwean star was deployed on the right wing in a 2–0 preseason friendly win against Cypriot league side Pafos on Saturday after coming on as a second half substitute.

“Zemura arrived to play on the left, today I tried him on the right and, in my opinion, he did well. With his feet in reverse he can prove to be very annoying for the opposing defences,” Sottil said after the match.

It was Zemura’s second preseason match for his new side after he made the starting lineup in the 5–1 win over Austrian lower league side ASK Klagenfurt on July 19.

Udinese are scheduled to play German topflight league side RB Leipzig on Tuesday before winding up their preseason campaign against another Bundesliga team Union Berlin on Saturday.

Zemura’s side will begin their Serie A campaign against giants Juventus at home on August 20.