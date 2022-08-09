Zemura speaks after English Premier League debut for AFC Bournemouth

Spread This News

By bournemouthecho.co.uk

JORDAN Zemura shared that he was “blessed” to make his Premier League debut – professing his gratitude towards a whole host of different people for helping him in his journey to the top.

The Zimbabwe international played the full 90 minutes as Cherries defeated Aston Villa on the opening day, with goals from Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore giving the hosts a 2-0 win.

Zemura burst on to the scene last campaign in a breakthrough season, helping Cherries to promotion back to the Premier League with 33 appearances.

The 22-year-old appears to remain first-choice at left wing-back, impressing both offensively and defensively against the Villains.

Speaking after the game, the Lambeth-born defender told the Daily Echo: “I’m blessed and honoured to be able to play.

“I can only thank the club, thank the gaffer, thank the coaching staff, thank my family for putting me in this place.

“It’s a moment I won’t forget for sure.”

Beyond the immediate positives of picking up three points to start the season, there was further joy for Cherries as they saw out a clean sheet with a well-drilled performance at the back.

As a defender, Zemura was obviously pleased by the side’s efforts, sharing: “I think that was massive for us because as a defensive unit we always try.

“We’re really close on the field, off the field, so to get a clean sheet is really nice for us.

“And personally it’s always good to start the season with a clean sheet.”

Cherries are next in action on Saturday, when they face the daunting trek to Manchester City to face the reigning Premier League champions.

Like the Dorset outfit, Pep Guardiola’s men began the campaign with a 2-0 win, with Erling Haaland netting both goals away at West Ham.