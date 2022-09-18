Zemura stars as Bournemouth hold Newcastle United

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors star, Jordan Zemura provided an assist as Bournemouth secured a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League outing at St James’ Park.

The Cherries have avoided defeat in their last three Premier League matches having now shared the points with the Magpies.

After a goalless first half, the Zimbabwe international teed up Philip Billing two minutes after the hour mark. Nonetheless, they could not hold on to their lead as the hosts restored parity five minutes later courtesy of Alexander Isak’s penalty.

The assist is Zemura’s first goal involvement for the club since April when the team was still in the English Championship.

The 23-year-old has so far made six appearances in his maiden dance in the English Premier League. He made his league debut on the opening day of the season against Aston Villa.

The young fullback joined Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, ex-Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu (Birmingham City) and Bruce Grobbelaar (Liverpool) as the only fully-capped Warriors internationals to play in the Premier League.

Zemura received very good reviews for his display against Newcastle with the Bournemouth-based newspaper Dorset naming him his side’s best player on the day.

“Most of the Cherries’ good work came down Newcastle’s right-hand side, with Jordan Zemura typically the free man able to burst forward. He was always willing to take on the full-back and look to cross into the box. At the other end, he stood his ground well, despite tricky movement from Miguel Almiron. He deservedly provided the assist for the breakthrough with a sharp, low delivery,” the publication wrote in their player reviews.