ZERA goes after unlicensed LPG, fuel dealers

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) will clamp down on unlicensed fuel dealers in a move likely to impact the informal traders.

Due to the rising informality, several traders in the country are operating without proper documentation especially those who sell LP Gas.

Many of these players thrive on social media platforms to advertise their products in direct contravention of the Petroleum Act Cap 13:22 which prohibits unregistered dealers to neither sell nor produce such products.

In an update Monday the energy regulator said it will be conducting license compliance checks in earnest.

“We would like to remind all fuel and LPG retail licensees that a license is valid for each calendar year. ZERA has observed that in prior years, when conducting compliance checks at the beginning of each year some sites were found operating without a valid license.

“This non-compliance may result in the closure of sites,” said ZERA.

The energy regulator said such a proactive approach will help maintain the smooth operation of the fuel and LPG retail businesses and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

The regulator called for cooperation on the matter and expressed commitment to supporting the energy sector for the benefit of both consumers and energy suppliers.

Last year, the Environmental Management Agency embarked on an extensive blitz against unlicensed retailers operating close to homes due to the dangers associated with commodities.

In the past ZERA has rounded up illegal operators and forced them to align with the legal requirements.