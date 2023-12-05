ZESA engages SIDA for US$7, 6 million robotics plant guarantee

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) says it is currently in talks with the Embassy of Sweden in Harare for a guarantee in respect of a US$7, 6 million robotics manufacturing plant.

The details were revealed by the ZESA executive chair, Sydney Gata at the occasion of signing a Memorandum of Agreement with Absolicon’s robotic manufacturing plant in a development which will see the latter producing solar collectors to provide fossil-free heat, replacing the 1400 coal-fired boilers currently in use.

“The implementation of this project comes at a cost of US$ 7,6 million, and we are fully committed to securing the necessary financing. We will be exploring opportunities in the capital markets together with Absolicon to ensure the successful procurement of the required technology.

“In this regard, we are currently in discussions with the Embassy of Sweden in Zimbabwe, and there are promising prospects of obtaining a security guarantee instrument from SIDA (Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency),” he said.

The solar collectors produced by Absolicon’s robotic manufacturing plant will revolutionize our energy landscape. These collectors will heat water to produce steam at temperatures of up to 160 degrees Celsius, thereby offering a clean and renewable energy alternative.

By deploying these collectors in various sectors such as hospitals, beverage manufacturers, tea estates, hotels, and district heating, we will significantly reduce our reliance on coal-fired boilers, which contribute to carbon emissions and air pollution.

Currently, Zimbabwe heavily relies on coal-fired boilers, with the majority of them located in our capital city, Harare.

However, the coal itself is mined and produced in Hwange, a distance of 1000 kilometres away from Harare. The transportation of coal from Hwange to Harare involves the use of fossil fuel-fired engines, further contributing to carbon emissions.

“By embracing this clean and renewable energy solution, we are taking a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and promoting sustainable development in Zimbabwe.

“We are confident that this project will not only provide us with a cleaner source of heat energy but also create local job opportunities and foster technological advancements in our country,” Gata said.

Asolicom CEO, Joakim Bystrom said the developments will go a long way to transform the country’s environmental status.

“The agreement describes the steps to the establishment of Absolicon’s robotized production line and involves an initial payment of 100,000 Euro. Zimbabwe’s national electricity company plans local production of solar collectors to supply the country’s industries with fossil-free heat,” he said.