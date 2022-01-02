ZESA Hikes Tariffs By 12.3%

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has, with immediate effect, increased by tariffs by 12.3%

The new charges came into effect Saturday and will see domestic consumers on pre-paid meters forking out $1 265.11 to buy 200 units per month.

The new amount also includes six percent for rural electrification levy.

Consumers on post-paid meters will pay similar charges plus an additional $35.68 monthly fixed charge.

In a statement Saturday ZESA said: “It is hereby notified that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has, in terms of Section 53 of the Electricity Act, approved the following prices for the supply of electricity to consumers with effect from January 1, 2022.

“This is a 12.3% indexation formula adjustment shortfall.