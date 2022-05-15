ZESA hikes tariffs to avert power crisis

Spread This News

By James Muonwa/ Anna Chibamu

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has pushed up power tariffs by 12,3 percent with immediate effect in a bid to avert a crippling power crisis in the country.

ZESA subsidiary, Zimbabwe Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) Sunday issued a public notice announcing the new tariff jump that would see energy consumers paying USc10,63/kWh.

“ZETDC wishes to advise its valued clients that Zimbabwe Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has approved a tariff adjustment in order to restore the value of the tariff to a level of USc10, 63/kWh which was approved in 2019,” reads the statement.

“This adjustment will go a long way in enabling the utility to carry out its mandate of delivering services to the public. The tariff review is with immediate effect from 15 May 2022.”

Before the latest increase, ZESA was charging the equivalent of US$0,02 per kWh, versus generation and import costs of between US$0,09 and US$0,11/kWh.

Besides being weighed down by a low tariff, ZESA was also said to be drowning due to a US$37 million legacy debt, mostly caused by mining companies, revenue leakages, corruption and mismanagement over the years.

The country has a power deficit of about 1 600MW, which it covers with imports.