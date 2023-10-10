ZESA Holdings forks out US$19k to compensate electrocuted minor

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has been forced to fork out US$19 000 as compensation for damages to a minor who was electrocuted and sustained severe electrical burns.

This follows a successful demand by the 13-year-old who sustained high-degree burns after he was electrocuted in 2019.

The minor and his parents were assisted by Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers who confirmed the development.

The teenager sustained injuries to his right upper limbs including permanent and irreversible injuries with doctors estimating his impairment percentage at 20 percent.

“The minor child’s parents were assisted by Kevin Kabaya and Tatenda Sigauke of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who on 16 September 2022, wrote a letter of demand to Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, demanding payment amounting to more than US$19 000 as compensation for damages suffered by the 13-year-old child,” said ZLHR in a statement.

The child was electrocuted by some exposed electricity cables, which were left hanging dangerously low and within reach of people at his parents’ residence in Penhalonga in Manicaland province.

In their letter to ZETDC, Kabaya and Sigauke told the power company that it was liable for the unfortunate accident, which was caused by negligence on the part of its employees, who negligently left exposed electrical cables in a residential area, thereby endangering children.

“Recently, ZETDC through its insurers Cell Insurance, advised and shared proof of a payment transaction report to Kabaya and Sigauke showing that it had deposited ZW$92 679 793, which is equivalent to US$19 658 into the bank account of the minor child’s parents after it accepted the minor child’s claim and liability for the damages which he suffered from the electrocution,” said the lawyers.

ZLHR has previously intervened in similar cases of ZESA Holdings’ negligence.

This according to ZLHR shows the dangerous levels of carelessness prevailing at the state-run power utility which in some instances have resulted in deaths and injuries to several people across the country.