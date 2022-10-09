ZESA power cuts hit homes, businesses hard

Spread This News

By eNCA

HARARE: Power cuts are the bane of not only South Africans’ lives.

Outages in Zimbabwe are draining the already struggling economy there, as businesses and households go long hours without electricity.

The state-owned Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company blames technical challenges at its two main power stations.

Problems at the ageing Kariba Hydro and Hwange Thermal power stations, as well as import constraints, have seen outages increase in recent weeks.

Some areas go over 10 hours a day without power.

Economists say the ZETDC should repair power stations and invest more in electricity generation.

The state-owned power company recently said it is owed billions of Zim dollars by citizens, government departments and parastatals.