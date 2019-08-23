ZESA sues farm for illegal electricity by-pass

By Ebenezzer Sibanda

ZESA subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has filed an application against Sligo Farm which has been using free electricity through tampering with electric metres.

Sligo Farm which uses Avalon Farm as its trade name is involved in intensive farming in Mashonaland West focusing on maize farming covering about 400 hectares, wheat 140 hectares and tobacco 100 hectares per season earning between US$5-6 million annually.

The farm has been operating since 1982 and currently employs 200 people.

ZETDC employee Godfrey Kunonga alleged to have visited the farm to carry out some routine metre reading inspection for the month.

On 7 March 2016 Kunonga reported that the electric meters had been tampered with to record less electricity than used. A police report was made at the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court.

“Sometime in March, the Respondent’s (ZETDC) employees visited the farm in Chinhoyi in a bid to carry out the routine meter reading inspections as is the norm every month,

“After the visit of the 7th of March, the respondent’s (ZETDC) employee namely, Godfrey Kunonga alleged that there has been a bypass of electricity at the meter held under Account Number 2205222 (the Hunyani point). A police report was made leading to consequent prosecution of the application under CHNP 914/17 at the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court. A copy of the state outline and charge sheet,” reads part of the application.

ZETDC has lost $69 750,08 due to the bypass of the electric meters.

On 16 November 2017, ZETDC service engineer John Chikeya provided evidence against Sligo which however was not good enough and Sligo was released of the farm case.

On 21 August 2017 ZETDC disconnected Sligo farm electricity without a court notice for a sum of $69 750.08 which Sligo farm allegedly owes ZETDC.

Sligo Farm alleges that it will lose a large part of its profit if ZETDC does not reconnect electricity.

The case is still pending.