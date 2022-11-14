ZESA transformer vandals jailed 10 years each 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

TWO of four men who vandalised a Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) transformer and stole copper wires, have been imprisoned 10 years each following their conviction.

Knowledge Kashiri (40) and Trymore Shoko (33) recently appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, facing charges of contravening section 60A(3) of the Electricity Act.

Kashiri and Shoko were slapped with a mandatory 10 years imprisonment each.

Two other suspected criminals, Panganai Zuva and Steven Matesanwa (27) were issued warrants of arrest after absconding court.

The State case was that on June 29, 2022, the four connived and proceeded to Victory Farm, where they manhandled security guard, Tichaona Makanye, before tying his hands and legs with wires.

Accused persons cut conductors of an 11KV powerline connected to a 200KVA transformer. Thereafter, they dismantled the transformer and took all cooper windings and fled.

The security guard managed to untie himself and alerted his employer, Feresi Furamera, who reported the matter to police.

Court heard on July 1, 2022, police received a tip off that the quartet had loaded copper cables onto a silver Honda Fit vehicle registration number ACP5737 and swiftly reacted, leading to arrest of the gang along Mhangura-Lion’s Den Road.

Stolen property was recovered stashed in the car boot.

Complainant, Anthony Mazvikonewa of Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) positively identified the stolen property, which included the transformer valued at US$9 800.

Meanwhile, police in Kadoma Friday reacted to a tip-off and arrested Sifelelizwe Pewula (36) at her house in Ingezi for unlawful possession of 99,8 kgs of copper cables hidden inside a sofa.