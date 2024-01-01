ZESA would not have been this swift had it been Chitungwiza – Shadaya says after technicians “impressive” response to fallen power lines in Malborough 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OUTSPOKEN social commentator Tawona ‘Knight’ Shadaya believes power utility ZESA would not have been quick in responding to a report on power lines which fell on a residential fence in Malborough had it been in Chitungwiza.

ZESA technicians reportedly took no more than 45 minutes to respond according to X user King Jay; an extremely short response time as compared to how long they take in highly populated and rural areas.

“ZESA shocks residents; earlier Saturday a power line came down along a Marlborough street just one road down from Harare Drive. The pylons and the overhead wires fell onto a residential fence .

“The most shocking news is ZESA’s response to the calls from residents that came through its call centre. The reaction was swift, energetic and fired up as the Line Gang set off immediately arriving at the scene within 45 minutes and got to work right away!

“They worked diligently and got the pylons upright and restrung the overhead wires in record time. Residents were visibly shocked and mesmerised at the professional manner in which the ZESA crew responded and worked to fix the problem. Residents for long had lost faith in the power utility’s ability to respond to emergencies of this nature and if this response is a signal for better services to come, then we say BIG UP ,ZESA!”

Power outages in highly populated areas, mainly as a result of faults, at times go for weeks without being attended to.

Parts of Warren Park 1, Dzivarasekwa Extension and other similarly populated areas spent Christmas in the dark after technicians failed to attend to their situations.

“The area also plays a part, it’s Marlborough, if that was Chitungwiza the reaction wouldn’t have been that swift,” said Shadaya in response.

Chitungwiza, which started as an informal settlement for mainly black workers during the colonial era has developed into an urban but highly neglected home to over 400,000 people.