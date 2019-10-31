ZETDC drags Zinwa to court over $2 million electricity debt

By Mary Taruvinga

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has dragged the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) to court over an outstanding $2 million electricity debt.

According to court papers, the electricity was supplied to Zinwa stations in Masvingo district, including Tokwe Mukorsi, Zaka, Muzhwi and Ngomahuru among other places.

The debt has been outstanding since August this year.

ZETDC claims Zinwa has refused to settle the debt despite demand on several occasions.

“The plaintiff herein claims payment of $1 989 086 by the defendant to the plaintiff as at August 31, 2019 being charges in respect of power supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two and which amount the defendant fails neglects or refuses to pay despite demand.

“The plaintiff also demands that the defendant pays interest thereon at the prescribed rate calculated from the date of issue of summons to date of payment in full, both dates inclusive and costs of suit on a legal practitioner client,” read the summons in part.

ZETDC filed the application through their lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners.

The power utility which announced rolling power cuts early this year, is owed hundreds of millions of dollars by top government officials, State institutions and its domestic consumers.

The State power producer has been struggling to keep the lights on resorting to a punishing agreement with its South African counterpart Eskom in a bid to limit the damage to industry in particular.

Last this week, a High Court judge ordered Local Government Minister July Moyo to pay up a $300 000 debt to the power utility that he has refused to honour.