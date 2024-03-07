ZETDC fined $200 for culpable homicide, State to appeal sentence

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Development Company (ZETDC) has been fined US$200 after it was found guilty of culpable homicide following an electrocution incident which resulted in the death of one Havatendi Kangetsamba.

Kangetsamba died on the spot after he was electrocuted by exposed wire cables in a farm paddock.

He was 52.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said it will be appealing the sentence.

“Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) was arraigned before the Murambinda Magistrates’ Court on culpable homicide charges.

“The charges emanated from an incident which happened on the 3rd of March 2022 at around 1500 hours wherein the now deceased Havatendi Kangetsamba (52) was electrocuted by exposed wire cables at a farm paddock.

“He succumbed to injuries and died on the spot. ZETDC was ordered to pay a fine of USD200.

“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe will be appealing the sentence,” the NPA said.

In October 2023, ZESA paid over US$19k as compensation for damages incurred when a 13-year-old boy suffered fatal electrocution from low-hanging exposed wire cables at his parents residence in Penhalonga, Manicaland.

The child sustained severe electrical burns.