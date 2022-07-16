ZFTU demands urgent meeting with Minister Mavima over workers spiraling hardships

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions (ZFTU) has written to labour minister Paul Mavima, demanding an emergency full Tripartite Negotiation Forum (TNF) meeting addressing issues currently affecting citizens across the country.

The TNF is a social dialogue platform which brings together business, labour and government representatives to deliberate on socio-economic challenges.

A copy of the letter dated July 10 2022 written by the ZFTU secretary general, Kennias Shamuyarira, and addressed to Mavima, raised alarm over rising hardships.

“The obtaining economic situation in Zimbabwe, which is characterised by high inflation, high interest rates, shortages of some basic commodities, skyrocketing parallel market exchange rates, among others, has left the workers and entire citizens of Zimbabwe enduring the unbearable crisis for far too long,” he said.

Shamuyarira said the situation has been worsened by the meagre Zim$ salary increases which are failing to catch up with the ever rising cost of living , in the process exposing workers to abject poverty.

“In line with the above, ZFTU is calling for an urgent meeting to map a way forward to salvage the deepening economic crisis. The meeting should consider inviting other relevant stakeholders with ideas and expertise on how best the situation can be stabilised for a win-win scenario,” he said.

He proposed that the agenda must tackle erosion of salaries, currency and exchange rates stabilisation and prices stabilisation.

“We would be grateful if the meeting is scheduled for this week, considering the urgency of the issues. Your usual cooperation will be greatly appreciated and we hope our request will be dealt with the urgency it deserves,” added Shamuyarira.