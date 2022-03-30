Zhombe Man Murdered Over Woman

Spread This News

A 21-year-old man from Zhombe is on the run after he fatally stabbed an fellow villager over a woman, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday night.

According to Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko, the now deceased Melusi Moyo (21) was drinking beer at a Shoppince Centre in Zhombe in the company of friends when he was confronted by one Evans Mamvura, who accused him of snatching his girfriend.

An angry Mamvura then stabbed Moyo on his thighs and leading to him bleeding profusely.

He was taken to Zhombe Mission Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“On 25 March 2022 at about 2300 hours Melusi Moyo was drinking beer at Bobs Business Centre, Zhombe in the company of Nkosi Moyo and Martin Ndlovu. Evans Mamvura confronted Moyo whom he accused of snatching his girlfriend. A misunderstanding ensued resulting in Mamvura stabbing Melusi on both thighs with a knife and fled away,” Mahoko said.

“Police attended the scene and rushed Melusi to Zhombe Mission hospital where he died on admission. The body is at Zhombe Mission Hospital mortuary waiting post mortem. Police are on the hunt for the suspect Mamvura aged 21 years of Village 17, Chief Ntabeni, Zhombe,” Mahoko said.

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed another murder which occurred at Dera Business centre in Gokwe.

“Wonder Chiduma a 27 year old man died on the spot after he was stabbed on the chest by Brian Chindozi, a male aged 18 years. The incident occurred on 27 March 2022 at about 1600 hours. Circumstances are that the two had previously had a misunderstanding whilst drinking beer at Dera Business Centre which resulted in Chiduma assaulting Chindozi.”

“Matter was reported at Gokwe Police. The two met again later and Chindozi, who was now armed with a knife, sought revenge and stabbed Chiduma once on the chest. He fell unconscious and died on the spot. The matter was reported leading to the arrest of the accused. He is in police custody assisting with investigations. The body is at Gokwe south Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” said Mahoko.