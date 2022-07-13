Zibagwe RDC stalks Kuvimba Mining House, Sable Chemicals over debts 

Spread This News

KUVIMBA Mining House owned Jena Mine and fertilizer producer Sable Chemicals are amongst some of the debtors on Zibagwe rural district council’s (RDC) radar after their failure to settle financial obligations owed.

Zibagwe (RDC) chief executive officer (CEO) Farai Machaya said the two owed them over US$100 000 combined which he added, was now affecting their ability to provide relevant services.

“Our debtors and creditors as of May 31, 2022, are at ZW$257,4 million and ZW$68,4 million respectively. Sable Chemicals and Jena Mine debt has accumulated to ZW$10 699 505. 96 and US$103 850.72 respectively. We continue to engage our debtors to come up with debt settlement plans,” Machaya said.

“Our creditors also continue to increase on a monthly basis owing to low revenue collection which is making it difficult for us to service our obligations as they fall due.”

Machaya’s revelations come at a time the Silobela community, from which Kuvimba Mining House operates, is up in arms with it for failing to give back through corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Silobela legislator, Mthokozisi Manoki Mpofu last week said Kuvimba was doing nothing as a way of giving back to the community and accused it of ignoring the area’s poor road network despite the amount of money it is making from it.