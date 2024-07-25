ZIFA chairperson says he has never attended a local football match since appointment; Parliament tells “clueless” Normalization Committee to resign 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

The Parliamentary Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee on Thursday said the ZIFA Normalization Committee should step down from their duties as they are clueless.

This follows ZIFA’s appearance before the committee for an open session.

ZIFA was represented by Normalization Committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa, committee members and the Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Manwa.

Mutasa struggled to answer the majority of questions asked by the MPs.

He revealed that he has never attended a live local football match since his appointment to the football board.

Addressing the media after the session, Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Committee member Chamu Chiwanza told the media that he expects the Normalization Committee to do justice by resigning.

“I expect the chairman of the ZIFA Normalization to put in his resignation with immediate effect.

“He is not into football, he has never attended any football match, he said this in front of all the honourable members.

“He has no idea, he was last into football during his playing days, long back,” said Chiwanza.

He added that the Normalization Committee is clueless about its given mandates in office hence they are dragging the game into the mud rather than developing it.

“As a committee, we are so disappointed with the ZIFA Normalization Committee which is clueless.

“We are very much concerned as a committee that we are in this situation, you know Zimbabweans are football-loving people and our President is doing massive work to see that Zimbabweans are happy and we cannot afford to have people run our football this way,” he added.

ZIFA Normalization Committee was appointed in July last year following the lifting of the ban on Zimbabwe with a mandate to normalize the state of football in the nation in one year.

However, their term was extended early this month as they are yet to complete part of their task which is to amend the ZIFA constitution and stage elections which will see new leaders being elected into the national football federation’s offices.