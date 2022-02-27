Zifa Crisis: Councillors Vow To Expose Suspended Board Members

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIFA congress members, who were pushing for the removal of the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board, have vowed to expose alleged corrupt activities by the latter despite the decision by Fifa to suspend the country from international football.

Football’s word governing body Fifa last week threw a bombshell after suspending the country from international football due to alleged government interference following the suspension of the Zifa board by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) last year.

The world football governing body dismissed the allegations of misappropriation of public funds and sexual harassment of female referees levelled against the Zifa executives and said they will only lift the country’s suspension of the country if the Zifa officials are reinstated.

SRC on the other hand insists that they will reverse their decision.

After Fifa referred to the charges against the suspended Zifa board members as “mere allegations”, the association’s delegates have vowed to expose corrupt activities within the local football mother body.

Zifa Northern Region Division One chairman Martin Kweza, speaking on behalf of Zifa councillors, who were seeking to revoke the mandate of the beleaguered leadership, said they had discovered that their suspended counterparts have a case to answer.

“The congress members, following the suspension of the entire Zifa executive by SRC, instituted separate investigations on the levelled allegations. It was established that indeed there was a prima facie case to be answered,” Kweza said in a statement.

“The members shall provide documentary evidence on how the Kamambo led board was siphoning football money for personal benefit using companies of friends, business associates and some congress members. The Fifa ban will certainly not stop Congress from weeding out corruption in football,” he said.

The Zifa members say they will soon hold a consultative meeting with football stakeholders to discuss the way forward following the decision by Fifa to suspend the country from international football.

“We want to advise the football family that the members who called for the EGM (Emergency General Meeting) will soon convene an emergency consultative meeting to discuss in detail the Fifa ban and pronounce our position with regards to the way forward,” wrote on behalf of the councillors.

“What must be very clear is that our football does not deserve leaders who call for the ban of their country. We reiterate that Congress believes in dialogue and will soon engage all relevant stakeholders including SRC, CAF and Fifa to protect Zimbabwe’s football interests.”

The Zifa councillors emphasised the need for domestic competitions to continue while highlighting the need to find solutions to mitigate the financial challenges facing local clubs due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we do so we would like to assure the public that the ban does not affect, suspend or in any way prohibit local competitions which must continue as normal. We are aware of the serious financial challenges that the affiliates are current facing due to the devastating effects of Covid 19. To that end we shall engage the government through SRC for financial support,” he said.

“We are fully aware of the full impact of this ban and the urgent need to institute the necessary reforms that will propel our football into the new desired trajectory through an agreed road map. We remain committed to an amicable solution that serves the interests of all concerned and strongly believe in building bridges with SRC, Fifa and government. It is our hope that the key stakeholders shall quickly find each other and resolve the current impasse.”