ZIFA dissolves Women Super League Executive Committee due to poor governance

By Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association Normalization Committee has dissolved the Zimbabwe Women Super League executive committee ahead of the 2024 league season.

This was revealed by ZIFA in a press statement released on Wednesday.

The dissolved committee was led by Barbara Chikosi as chairperson and will be replaced by an interim committee.

Women’s football has been poorly administered in the country, with the top-flight league games being played under substandard conditions.

Last season several teams failed to fulfill fixtures, with others pulling out during the season.

ZIFA highlighted that poor governance, irregularities in the application of rules and regularities, and lack of professionalism are among the reasons why they have dissolved the executive committee.

ZIFA further notified all its stakeholders that, in the meantime, all women’s football matters will be addressed by the ZIFA women’s football desk which was established last year to address women’s football issues.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe prioritizes the growth of women’s football in the continent, since assuming office, the South African businessman has made some efforts to propel this agenda amongst those is the increase of Women Africa Cup of Nations prize money by 150 %, from USD 975 000 to USD 2 400 000.