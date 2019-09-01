ZIFA dragged to court for failing to pay debt

By Ebenezer Sibanda

BARELY a week after it was dragged to court for failing to settle an accommodation debt, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has been dragged to court again by LED Travel and Tours (Pvt) Ltd for failing to pay back a loan of $37 697.

LED Travel alleges that Zifa owes them $37 697 for South African Airways tickets it supplied to Zifa and its board.

According to court papers, Zifa was supposed to pay back by 24 July 2019.

“Defendants (Zifa and Zifa board), having failed to perform on the Acknowledgment of debt, the plaintiff has had no option but to institute the present proceedings to recover the sum of US$37 697 together with interest at the rate of 15% on the capital amount disbursement and cost of suit on a legal practitioner and client scale,” reads part of the summons.

LED Travel also said Zifa had indicated that it would pay back the sum not later than 6 August but did not honour its promise.

Now the plaintiff is claiming possession of a stand given to them by the Zifa board as part of the repayment.

“..Zifa board pledged, tendered and delivered the original deed of transfer No 677/83 in respect of its immovable property stand 13689 Bulawayo township measuring 694 square metres, which is now specially executable in favour of LED Travel,” reads part of the summons.