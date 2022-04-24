ZIFA fiasco: Felton Kamambo booted out

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIFA’S Emergency General Meeting (EGM) called by disgruntled councillors resolved to boot out president Felton Kamambo and two other board members in Harare on Saturday.

Kamambo, who is currently suspended by the Sports and Recreation (SRC) had his mandate revoked after 43 out of the 45 members who attended Saturday’s EGM voted for his dismissal.

Board members Philemon Machana and Brighton Malandule also had their mandates revoked, with the former having 44 of the 45 members voting for his removal.

The Zifa councillors also resolved to reinstate vice president Gilbert Banda, who was suspended by the Kamambo-board in January 2016; barely a month after the Zifa elections.

The trio of Farai Jere, Barbra Chikosi and Sugar Chagonda, who were also suspended by the SRC together with Kamambo were spared the axe by the councillors after pleading their innocence before the Zifa Congress.

The Zifa members organised Saturday’s meeting in an effort to find a way to make Fifa lift the country’s suspension from international football.

Fifa has insisted that Kamambo and his board should be reinstated to pave the way for the lifting of the country’s suspension by the world football governing body.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have given Zimbabwe, up to May 15 to sort out the mess engulfing Zimbabwean football or else they will be thrown out of the upcoming 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

Speaking on behalf of Zifa councillors, Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza said they would be writing to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to lift the suspension of the Kamambo-led board before engaging Fifa to have the country’s suspension lifted.

“After today’s meeting, we are going to be sitting down to write to the SRC, informing them of the outcome of this EGM and asking them to lift the suspension of the executive committee. We expect them to do that. When that is done the next thing is for us to approach Fifa and start engagements so that Zimbabwe can be readmitted into international football,” he said.