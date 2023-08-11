ZIFA flies into CCC, Zanu PF war over Rufaro Stadium

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

THE newly appointed Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee chairperson was unwittingly drawn into a political battle pitting Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and the ruling party Zanu PF over Rufaro stadium.

A political tussle between CCC and Zanu PF over Rufaro Stadium is currently ensuing with the latter seeking to overtake city council-led renovations at the iconic football ground.

Commissioning of Rufaro Stadium which was scheduled for Thursday was cancelled at the eleventh hour with Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) sealing off the gates.

City of Harare led by Jacob Mafume is at loggerheads with the central government with the latter accusing the former of carrying out renovations without its involvement.

Wednesday, President Mnangagwa threatened to take Rufaro Stadium and refurbish it accusing the council of failing in this endeavor, laying bare a political tussle between the central government and Harare City.

Thursday, conspicuous by his presence at the commissioning was ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa who was at some point locked up in a meeting with the City fathers.

Addressing the media at Rufaro Stadium, Mutasa commended the Mafume led council on the progress that has been made in renovating the ground.

“They have made tremendous progress and are very pleased with the developments taking place. It brings back nostalgic memories but I was pleasantly surprised that the dressing rooms are much bigger and have the showers that FIFA and CAF stipulated.

Asked on why the commissioning could not go ahead Mutasa said:

“From what the Mayor was saying it appears the sticking point was the tuckshops. People thought they were not invited. It was nothing to do with the tuckshops but to show the progress that is taking place.”

Mutasa’s appearance at Rufaro came a day after acting ZIFA secretary Xolisani Gwesela wrote to Harare City Council stating that the stadium had not been approved by First Instance Board (FIB).

There are reports that the Normalisation Committee has snubbed working with the current secretariat at ZIFA offices.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association has learnt through media reports of the commissioning of Rufaro Stadium slated for 10 August 2023.

“ZIFA would like to categorically state that the stadium is still not homologated to host any Premier Soccer League matches.

“The council is advised to ensure that the stadium is inspected before hosting any top flight matches. As we await your feedback, please dear Town Clerk accept our sincere and warmest regards ” read the letter Gwesela wrote.