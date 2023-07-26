ZIFA Normalisation Committee gets down to business, appoints new referees committee

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER top Zimbabwean referee Norman Matemera has been appointed as the chairman of the ZIFA new referees committee, as the recently appointed ZIFA Normalisation Committee gets down to business following the country’s readmission by the world football governing body FIFA.

In a statement, ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa said Matemera will lead a five-member committee that comprises three females.

Faith Sibanda will deputize Matemera with Stella Ruvinga, Kuda Rusina and Tendai Bwanya coming as committee members.

The new committee’s tenure will commence next week hoping for better fortunes after a turbulent period for local referees.

The previous ZIFA board led by Felton Kamambo was accused of failing to act on allegations of sexual harassment of female referees which ultimately led to their demise.

A former ZIFA official Obert Zhoya was suspended and heavily fined by FIFA last year for alleged abuse of female colleagues when he was on the national referees’ committee.

Meanwhile, after the appointment of the new committee for referees, the focus is expected to shift to the composition of the new technical and development committee ahead of the unveiling of a new Warriors coach.

A new Warriors coach is set to be unveiled in time for Zimbabwe’s participation in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers scheduled to start in September.

The continental competition deserved for players plying their trade in their countries of origin, will mark the Warriors’ first international assignment after nearly two years in the wilderness.

FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza was the last coach to take charge of the national team, when he guided the Warriors to a first-round exit at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in January 2022.

Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA due to government interference in the administration of local football, a month after the continental tournament.