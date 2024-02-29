ZIFA remains mum on Bikita -Tenax verdict

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

The ZIFA’s Appeals Committee has for the second time failed to meet its promised deadline on the outcome of the Bikita-Tenax case which is before them.

The case’s last sitting was on Saturday and ZIFA promised to release the verdict on Wednesday but have remained mum.

The case between the two sides started last year when Tenax were crowned champions after finishing on top in the Eastern Region Super League (ERSL), however, this decision was reversed the following week when Bikita Minerals won their appeal before ZIFA ERSL in which they were awarded three points from their match against Grayham whom they had accused of using an ineligible player on the final matchday.

This saw the ERSL confirming Bikita Minerals as champions hence taking over the promotion ticket from Tenax.

Chauya Chikara as Tenax is nicknamed then took the matter before ZIFA at the national level in January.

In response, the national football governing body wrote to ZIFA ERSL nullifying Bikita’s promotion claiming to have taken over the case between the two sides.

Meanwhile, ZIFA Eastern Region Division One league on Wednesday said the delay of the Bikita-Tenax case verdict has hindered them from releasing 2024 league fixtures.

“Eastern Region Division One league wishes to advise all stakeholders that 2024 fixtures which were supposed to be released on February 24, have been put on hold.

“This has been necessitated by the ongoing promotion case between Tenax and Bikita.

“Once the issue is finalized the fixture will be finalized,” said the league via a press statement.