ZIFA suspends Magaya’s Heart Stadium  

By Sport Reporter

The lack of proper ablution facilities has forced ZIFA’s First Instance Board to temporarily suspend Walter Magaya’s Heart Stadium from hosting top-flight league games.

Heart Stadium has been without public toilets since its homologation in March.

The stadium was relying on hiring mobile toilets which were overwhelmed on matchdays.

Heart’s temporary suspension has forced the home team Yadah to use Rufaro Stadium as their new home ground.

The Miracle Boys are set to host CAPS United on Saturday at Rufaro stadium, making the ceremonial home of football the only venue to use as home ground for all four Harare-based topflight league teams.

Stadium crisis is one of the major problems in the country, currently, Zimbabwe does not have a CAF-approved facility which can be used for any international football game.