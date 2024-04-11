ZIFA to host V.A.R training course for referees

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE Football Association is set to host the first-ever Video Assistant Referee (V.A.R) training course for Southern African countries next month as COSAFA makes baby steps to promote the technology in the region.

This was revealed by Zimbabwe-born FIFA Referees Instructor Felix Tangawarima on Wednesday during the ongoing referee’s refresher course.

“I can confirm we are going to have a one-week regional V.A.R training here in Zimbabwe.

“It should have happened early this year but the reason why we delayed is we were waiting for some equipment, now the equipment is at COSAFA and we will have five people first being trained ahead of the course so that they will help to facilitate the training,” he said.

The former Zimbabwean top referee who holds the record of becoming the first local referee to officiate at AFCON added that each of the fourteen countries in the Sub-Saharan region will have the privilege of sending two referees for the training but Zimbabwe will not be limited since they are the hosts.

“What I can say is we will take two referees from each country in our region, but because Zimbabwe is hosting they will have an advantage, meaning we will take more than two,” added Tangawarima.

Southern African countries remain behind in terms of adopting the Video Assistant Referee, so far the technology is yet to be used in a local competition around the region.

However, South Africa might be the first to adopt the technology as their Referees Committee was on record saying the Nedbank Cup final to be played in May will have V.A.R.