ZIFA to inspect Rufaro Stadium ahead of CAPS-Dynamos clash

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United and Dynamos will build up the momentum of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season on Sunday the 11th of February when they clash at Rufaro Stadium in the Harare Mayor’s Charity Cup.

The fixture will mark the return of topflight football at its ceremonial home which has been out of use since 2019.

Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere told New Zimbabwe.com that they are expecting ZIFA’s First Instance Board to inspect the pitch this week ahead of the crunchy fixture.

“The coming back in use of Rufaro means a lot to us as PSL, we are expecting the ZIFA First Instance Board to inspect the stadium on Tuesday ahead of the Dynamos and CAPS United match.

“Following the inspection we hope it will be homologated to host topflight league games, this will help in solving our stadia crisis which we faced last season.

“Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva is also in its advanced stages, so is Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

“We also have Prophet Walter Magaya’s Heart Stadium, so generally this season we will not have a stadia crisis,” he said.

Following the Harare derby is the annual Castle Challenge Cup coming on Saturday the 17th of February at Baobab stadium, the game will see defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars hosting reigning Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos.

Jere added that ZIFA’s First Instance Board is also set to inspect Baobab Stadium any day this week.

“We also have the Castle Challenge Cup, so the First Instance Board will go to Mhondoro to inspect Baobab remember this fixture is our traditional curtain raiser to the league every year,” he said.

The Premier Soccer League is set to kick off late this month but it might be delayed with the ongoing legal battle between Tenax and Bikita Minerals as one of them is set to fill the remaining slot in the league which should be occupied by a team promoted from the Eastern Region Division One league were both sides were competing last season.