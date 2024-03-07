ZIFA to inspect Simba Bhora’s Wadzanai Stadium

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

With the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League set to kick off on March 9, Shamva based side Simba Bhora is expecting to have its stadium inspected by ZIFA’S First Instance Board on Friday.

Wadzanai is one of the few stadia around the country with prospect of hosting topflight league games following a facelift it got.

More than US$200 000 is said to have been injected in the project, which is almost ready for action as bucket seats installation was completed early this week.

“We have done all our renovation activities and we are ready for ZIFA to inspect.

“We have extended an invitation to the FIB and they are coming on Friday 8 March,” said Simba Bhora chairman Mupfurusa.

Simba Bhora kicks off the 2024 league campaign with a trip to Mutare where they will play Manica Diamonds on Sunday at Sakubva stadium.

The chairman added that they are hoping to play their first home game at Wadzanai stadium next week.

“We are anticipating to play our first home match at our stadium.

We will start away against Manica and by the time we come back we should be ready to use it for next assignment,” he said.

Simba Bhora hosts Green Fuel on matchday 2 and if Wadzanai stadium is homologated it means that for the first time in history, topflight league football will be played in rural Shamva.